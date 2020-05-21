State awards $107.5M contract for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has awarded a $107.5 million contract to begin construction on a project that will add northbound travel lanes to Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area, including a new bridge span over the Rappahannock River.
The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will add three additional travel lanes from exit 130 at Va. 3 in Fredericksburg to exit 133 at U.S. 17 in Stafford County,
Expected to be completed by spring 2024, the new lanes will be built parallel to the existing northbound lanes in the median, according to a new release.
The project contract was awarded to Wagman Heavy Civil of York, Pennsylvania.
With nearly 150,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-95 near the Rappahannock River, the new lanes will allow local traffic to travel along I-95 between interchanges separated from regional and interstate traffic traveling through the Fredericksburg area.
The Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing will complement a similar project under construction on I-95 southbound, the release noted. The I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing will open to traffic in spring 2022.
Both Rappahannock River Crossing projects will connect with 95 Express Lanes, which are being extended over 10 miles through Stafford to the Route 17 area. The Express Lanes extension is expected to be open to traffic in late 2022.
Beyond the new regular lanes, the northbound crossing project will also include:
A fourth I-95 northbound auxiliary lane from exit 133 at U.S. 17 to exit 136 at Centreport Parkway in Stafford
A sidewalk underneath the I-95 overpasses of Route 17, which will link residential neighborhoods east of I-95 with commercial destinations west of I-95
Replacement of the I-95 northbound collector-distributor bridge that carries traffic to and from the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange, which will eliminate a lower-clearance bridge frequently struck by tractor-trailers and oversized vehicles
Two new traffic signals at Route 17 which will be installed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety through the interchange by reducing vehicle merging and weaving. The new interchange pattern will operate similarly to recent safety improvements at exit 130 (Route 3).
