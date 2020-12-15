The Commonwealth Transportation Board on Dec. 9 approved six projects for funding using revenues from the Interstate 66 Express Lanes, and directed the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission to make the funding available.
Localities and transportation agencies across the region submitted proposals for the projects, which were scored via a cost-benefit analysis.
Because of a significant drop in toll traffic during the current public-health situation, funding for proposed projects has declined from what had been anticipated pre-pandemic. The six projects represent total spending of $3.48 million.
“We’re expanding the transportation network now using a conservative strategy focused on low-cost projects and longstanding assets to ensure access to convenient, safe and reliable choices whenever people are ready to commute,” said Northern Virginia Transportation Commission executive director Kate Mattice.
Projects approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board include:
• $1 million toward the north entrance to the McLean Metro station, submitted by the Fairfax County government. It was the highest-scoring proposal among those approved for funding.
• $710,000 for an HOV- and bus-only lane in Rosslyn, submitted by the Arlington County government.
• $709,030 for renewal of Metro-connection service from Purcellville, submitted by the Loudoun County government.
• $461,100 for renewal of bus service from Gainesville to the Pentagon and Washingtn Navy Yard, submitted by OmniRide.
• $460,000 for implementation of BikeShare service, submitted by the city of Fairfax.
• $137,100 for renewal of bus service from Haymarket to Rosslyn, submitted by OmniRide.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission previously used toll revenue to fund 36 projects, investing more than $60 million into multimodal improvements in both the I-66 and I-395 corridors.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Who will ride a bus when there's a stop sign, traffic light, or crosswalk every 100 feet and tens of thousands more people use the streets for recreation?
