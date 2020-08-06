Virginia Breeze bus service (dubbed the “Valley Flyer”) between Christiansburg and Union Station in the District of Columbia resumed on July 24 after a COVID-related stoppage, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is unveiling two new bus lines.
Starting Aug. 7, service willl begin:
• From Danville to Union station (the “Piedmont Express”), running once daily northbound with stops in Danville, Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville and Washington Dulles International Airport, then reversing course in the afternoon.
• From Martinsville to Union Station (the “Capital Connector”), running daily northbound with stops in Danville, South Boston, Farmville and Richmond, then connecting nonstop to Washington before reversing course in the afternoon.
The new routes were established after a 2019 study showed ridership levels would be viable.
Buses are currently are operating at 50 percent of capacity, with an empty seat next to each passenger. (Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, are permitted to sit together in the same row.)
Funded by the state government, the service is operated by Megabus. For information, see the Website at https://virginiabreeze.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.