A new analysis of driving data by Insurify finds Arlington to be the safest community in Virginia.
When applying for auto insurance, car owners list any prior moving violations, including speeding, at-fault accidents, DUIs, reckless driving and running red lights. Insurify’s data science team referred to its database of over 2.5 million policy applications to determine the communities with the safest roadways.
One community in each state home to the lowest proportion of drivers with one or more of these violations on their record was selected as the safest driving city in that state. (Maine and Vermont were excluded from the analysis due to insufficient data.)
The top communities for each state ranged from small hamlets to large cities.
The average American drives over 13,000 miles each year, according to the Federal Highway Administration, and there are 6.7 million traffic accidents every year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
“Traffic fatalities per miles traveled in the U.S. have been trending downwards over the last decade,” Insurify noted. “This hopeful statistic is the result of efforts by communities and drivers alike to promote safe behavior on the roads, through driving education and traffic-safety initiatives adopted by jurisdictions across the country. Not only does safe driving affect an entire community, but it’s also the product of a community effort.”
Nationally, the safest community in each state was:
Alaska: Anchorage; Alabama: Mobile; Arkansas: Jacksonville; Arizona: Kingman; California: Bell Gardens; Colorado: Pueblo Connecticut: New Britain; Delaware: Wilmington; Florida: Opa-Locka; Georgia: Toccoa; Hawaii: Honolulu;
Idaho: Twin Falls; Iowa: Council Bluffs; Illinois: Chicago; Indiana: Hammond; Kansas: Topeka; Kentucky: London; Louisiana: Slidell; Massachusetts: Cambridge; Maryland: Dundalk; Michigan: Taylor; Minnesota: Saint Paul; Missouri: Poplar Bluff.
Mississippi: Jackson; Montana: Billings; North Carolina: Cary; North Dakota: Fargo; Nebraska: Omaha; New Hampshire: Manchester; New Jersey: Camden; New Mexico: Albuquerque; Nevada: North Las Vegas; New York: New York City; Ohio: Youngstown; Oklahoma: Muskogee.
Oregon: Eugene; Pennsylvania: Philadelphia; Rhode Island: Providence; South Carolina: Lake City; South Dakota: Rapid City; Tennessee: Kingsport; Texas: Laredo; Utah: Magna; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Bellevue; Wisconsin: Milwaukee; West Virginia: Huntington; Wyoming: Casper.
Great News. How about the Local Media stop getting hysterical every time there's an accident?
