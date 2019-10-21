Swinks Mill Road at Scotts Run in McLean, which was severely damaged by flooding earlier this summer, reopened to traffic last week, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, but several restrictions will remain in place until repair work is completed.
Barriers and signs remain in place to limit the bridge and approaches to one-way traffic as crews finish guardrail and other detail work over the next few weeks, VDOT officials said. The actual timetable for completion is dependent on weather.
Swinks Mill was among about 20 roads in Fairfax County that flooded in a July 8 storm, with the McLean area particularly hard-hit.
Crews continue extensive repairs along Kirby Road at Pimmit Run in McLean, where hundreds of feet of the road and bridge saw extensive damage from the same storm. Martins Construction Corp. is completing the $2.1 million emergency contract, which is expected to reopen the road to traffic in mid-December, with final asphalt and detail work through the spring of 2020.
