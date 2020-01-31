: Less than two months remain until Swiss International Air Lines begins daily service from Washington Dulles International Airport to Zurich, Switzerland.
The route, announced last August, was confirmed in late January by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. The arrival of the Swiss carrier will bring to 35 the number of airlines serving Dulles.
Service is slated to begin on March 29 using 234-passenger Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a three-class configuration. Flight 70 will leave Zurich at 1:45 p.m., arriving at Dulles at 5 p.m. The return flight 71 will depart Dulles at 8:35 p.m., arriving in Switzerland at 10:40 a.m. the next day. (All times are local.)
Founded in 2002, Swiss International Air Lines is a member of the Lufthansa Group and, through it, a member of the Star Alliance, which includes the dominant carrier at Dulles, United Airlines. Last year, Swiss carried 18.7 million passengers, an increase of 4.7 percent from 2018.
