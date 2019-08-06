Swiss carrier to serve Dulles starting in 2020

Swiss International Airlines has announced plans to serve Washington Dulles International Airport from Zurich beginning next spring.
Service is expected to begin March 29 using 236-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
“We’re delighted that this will help further strengthen Switzerland as a place to visit and do business, and will offer our customers an even more attractive air-travel network,” said Tamur Goudarzi Pour, the airline’s chief commercial officer.
SWISS Flight 70 is slated to depart Zurich each day at 1:45 p.m., arriving at Dulles at 5 p.m. Return Flight 71 will depart Dulles at 8:30 p.m., arriving in Zurich at 10:40 a.m. the next morning.
SWISS is owned by Lufthansa Group. It is a member of the Star Alliance, which also includes Dulles’s dominant carrier, United Airlines, which currently serves Zurich with daily service in a joint venture with SWISS.
