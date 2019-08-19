Parking availability at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station will be reduced by up to a total of 40 spaces from Aug. 19 into September due to maintenance repairs on a number of levels in the garage.
Currently, the garage is at capacity, and officials are encouraging commuters to consider other transportation options, including Fairfax Connector bus service, biking, walking, ridesharing and utilization of the kiss-and-ride dropoff spaces.
