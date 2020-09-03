In an effort to conserve available money in the town of Vienna’s general-fund budget, which has been hit by revenue losses during the pandemic, the Vienna Town Council voted 7-0 Aug. 31 to finance roadway-maintenance projects from the town’s capital-improvement-program (CIP) fund instead.
The Council agreed to spend $350,000 with the contractor, Arthur Construction of Dulles, for the projects. While CIP funds may not be used for operating expenses, road projects can be financed with them, town officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.