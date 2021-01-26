[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) will hold two “virtual” meetings next month to seek public input on planned transportation improvements at the Seven Corners interchange and nearby roads.
A meeting conducted in English is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 3, with one in Spanish set for Thursday, Feb. 4, each at 7 p.m.
FCDOT has identified the following improvements and is seeking input to determine the order in which they will be implemented to improve the complicated crossroads:
• Create a four-way intersection at Leesburg Pike and Wilson Boulevard/Sleepy Hollow Road with redesigned crossing.
• Build a new “ring” road that connects Route 7 (on the side with the bus-transfer station) to the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard crossing over Route 50 with overpasses.
• Widen Route 50 to six lanes from the Arlington/Fairfax County line, westward, close to South Street.
• Build new ramps that connect Route 50 to the new “ring” road on each side of the new four-way intersection of Route 7/Wilson Boulevard/Sleepy Hollow Road.
• Construct a new road that connects the Willston Multi-Cultural Center and Village Center to Route 7.
In addition to the two upcoming hearings, FCDOT is accepting feedback in a number of forms. For information on the project and providing input, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/study/seven-corners.
