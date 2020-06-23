The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) staff are recommending the regional transportation body award key financing for the U.S. Route 1 widening project through Dumfries.

It was one of 19 projects that received key staff support Tuesday.

The authority will make a final call July 9 on which projects receive a portion of $522 million in new spending. Localities in the region made $1.44 billion in requests for 41 projects.

The $130 million project in Dumfries would widen northbound U.S. 1 to six lanes with three lanes in each direction. Southbound lanes through Dumfries are expected to be converted to a traditional Main Street through the small town.

Funding from the NVTA will address $78 million in project costs that had gone unfunded through the development of the project. Once completed, it will widen the lanes from Brady’s Hill Road to Dumfries Road. The project also includes bicycle lanes each way and a raised median, as well as a sidewalk and shared use path on opposite sides of the roadway.

About 70% of funding recommended by the authority’s staff Tuesday would go to roadway improvements, with 20% recommended for improvements to the region’s transit network and another 10% going to bike and pedestrian projects. NVTA Executive Director Monica Backmon added that many of the road improvement projects also include pedestrian or bicycle infrastructure.

The authority is also hoping to redistribute an additional $16.9 million from two previously-funded Virginia Railway Express projects that will now fall under the scope of the state’s $3.7-billion VRE expansion announced in December.

The most expensive project recommended by staff is in Fairfax County, where NVTA staff is recommending $120,387,962 to widen a 3.1-mile section of Richmond Highway, increasing the number of lanes from four to six. Ultimately, according to Backmon, the additional capacity will be used for a bus rapid transit lane.

For the region’s counties, the staff recommended $200 million for projects in Fairfax County, $110 million in Prince William, $54 million in Loudoun County, and $30 million in Arlington County. For cities, $75 million was recommended for projects in Alexandria, $13.8 million in Fairfax City, and $6.9 million in Falls Church.

Backmon said the quantitative side of the staff’s recommendations focuses on bang for the authority’s buck in terms of reduced congestion and travel time.

“We marry the quantitative analysis with the qualitative,” Backmon said. “Some of that qualitative analysis includes geographic balance, modal distribution. It’s important that we’re not overly investing in one part of the region and that they’re pretty balanced modally.”

WIDENING WORRIES

The modal balance of the authority’s program is a source of some dispute among advocacy groups. On one side is the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, which since its founding in 1987 has largely argued for increased road capacity in the region.

Among its top priorities for this round of funding, the alliance called for increasing North-South connectivity and roadway capacity, as well as expanding Route 1 in Fairfax County and Dumfries. Jason Stanford, the alliance’s executive director, said the group has advocated for some transit projects like the Route 1 BRT project, but that with the ongoing pandemic pushing some riders away from public transit, there was little reason to attempt to expand the region’s transit capacity. The authority, he said, should focus on reducing travel time by expanding road capacity.

“Our focus is on transportation improvements that do the most to relieve congestion and reduce travel time right now,” Stanford said. “This is about expanding the [road] network to meet the growth in demand.”

Stewart Schwartz, the executive director of the D.C.-based Coalition for Smarter Growth, has a different take. His organization, which works in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, had been hoping to see more of a focus on transit, bike and pedestrian infrastructure, arguing that with the explosive growth, the region will never be able to widen roads enough to keep up with demand, particularly if commuters are in single-occupancy vehicles.

“We’re still disappointed that we’re not making a more dramatic shift to transit with NVTA. … We simply cannot grow without more transit-oriented development linked to expanded transit, linked to bicycle and pedestrian connectivity,” Schwartz said, adding that serious concerns about greenhouse gas emissions aside, transit draws jobs. “The market has shown huge demand for these walkable, mixed-use communities. There’s a reason why Amazon picked Arlington, out of all the places it could have gone across the country and picked a very walkable, transit-accessible location.”

In Prince William and Loudoun Counties in particular, Schwartz said poor land-use planning has led to disconnected and completely car-dependent development that pushes high volumes of traffic onto just a few arterial roads.

“In Prince William and Loudoun, we’re very concerned that there’s this never-ending road widening,” Schwartz said. “And all of these internal cul-de-sac streets built by the private developers have pushed the traffic to just a few arterial roads. And it hands the bill to the taxpayers to deal with all the traffic created by this development on these few roads.”

The biggest transit project recommended for funding by NVTA staff is $75 million for Duke Street transitway in Alexandria, and Backmon points out that many of the roadway projects have an impact either on future transit projects or bicycle and pedestrian facilities

She also said that the authority has tried, to some extent, to game out the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it could alter demand for transit and road space if people remain concerned about being in crowded places or have less need to drive to work with increased telecommuting.

Ultimately, she said the authority is mandated to do what it can right now to improve the region’s transportation system.

“It’s important that our investments are holistic, and that we’re not just singling out one part of our funding program,” she said.

