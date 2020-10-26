With business travel down significantly for the foreseeable future, United Airlines is repositioning some of its resources this winter to focus on leisure travel from Washington Dulles International Airport.
The dominant carrier at Dulles earlier this month announced new nonstop service between the airport and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Service will start in December.
From Washington, United offers nonstop service to 10 Caribbean destinations for the winter season including daily service to Punta Cana, Grand Cayman, Nassau, Montego Bay, Aruba, Turks and Caicos and San Juan, as well as weekend service to St. Thomas and St. Maarten.
In addition to its Caribbean network, United also serves Cancun (Mexico) and San Jose (Costa Rica) from Dulles.
Cancún and several of the Caribbean destinations will see augmented service from Dulles this winter season.
The expansion is part of a revamped winter international schedule for United, which also will include additional service to warm-weather destinations from various U.S. airports.
The new routes “highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “Our new and increased service offers travelers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.