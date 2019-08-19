The Virginia Department of Transportation will host a community forum on upcoming work on Interstate 66 near the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Providence Community Center, 3001 Vaden Drive in Fairfax.
A presentation is slated for 7 p.m. to detail facets of the project, including the planned closure of the Vaden Drive bridge over I-66 from fall 2019 to summer 2020; rebuilding the Route 123 interchange; and an update on the Nutley Street interchange design update.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at http://outside.transform66.org/ or call (703) 662-3892.
