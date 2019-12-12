Arlington County Board members on Dec. 14 are slated to approve a contract for up to $3.88 million for improvements to the intersection of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road.
Five firms bid on the contract. The lowest bid came from Rustler Construction Inc.
The project will widen Glebe Road to add full-width left-turn lanes onto Lee Highway from both the northbound and southbound directions. There also will be a host of curb-and-gutter, sidewalk, streetlight and stormwater improvements, as well as upgrades to bus stops at the intersection.
Utility-undergrounding work has been ongoing since early 2017, and is nearly complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.