Va. drivers urged not to wait to get Real-ID licenses

Officials with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are encouraging Virginia residents not to wait to obtain “REAL ID”-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Beginning in October 2020, non-REAL-ID-compliant state-issued identification will not be accepted by the federal government to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at airports. Unless travelers have other acceptable IDs, including a U.S. passport or some military identification, they will not be able to fly.
(In addition to domestic air travel, REAL ID also affects access to secure federal facilities and military bases.)
To date, more than a half-million Virginians have applied for the new-generation documents, but many more are expected.
“If you want to get a REAL ID, we encourage you not to wait,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Our offices will be extremely busy next year with customers who have waited until the last minute to upgrade. Save yourself some time and get your REAL ID this fall, when we expect our offices to be less busy.”
The documents needed to apply for a REAL ID are similar to those needed when individuals applied for their original Virginia driver’s licenses or identification cards.
All applicants for a REAL ID-compliant credential, including those with current Virginia driver’s licenses or state ID cards, must apply in person, pay a one-time $10 surcharge in addition to standard fees, and provide DMV with physical documentation as specified at www.dmvnow.com/realid.
