Virginia leaders rejoiced last year when Maryland officials announced plans to expand American Legion Bridge capacity and extend Express Lanes from the bridge to Interstate 270.
But coordinating Maryland’s initiatives with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) plans to lengthen Express Lanes between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway is vital to avoid inconveniencing motorists and local residents, said Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville).
“Timing is everything here,” Foust told VDOT officials at the Feb. 4 meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Transportation Committee. “You’ve got to get this coordinated better with what they’re doing in Maryland or a bad situation is going to get worse. What’s the rush? That’s the question.”
The 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project – “495 NEXT” – will reduce VDOT’s most-congested roadway segment in the Washington metropolitan area, improve travel reliability and increase transportation choices in the corridor, said Susan Shaw, the agency’s Northern Virginia Megaprojects director.
In addition to extending Express Lanes in the McLean area, VDOT will replace existing overpasses, implement a shared-use path, and replace and construct noise walls along the route, she said.
Under a best-case scenario, construction on Virginia’s side of the Potomac River could start in 2021 and end three years later, Shaw said. Given the different nature of Maryland’s project, and its added complexities because of the American Legion Bridge, that initiative likely would take at least four to four and a half years to complete, she said.
This likely would lead to a two-year gap between when Virginia’s project ends and Maryland’s wraps up, Shaw said.
“I think there’s a lot of possibility for some innovation in term of trying to marry up those schedules as we move forward,” she added.
Virginia’s project is designed to add capacity, move more people and save travelers up to 25 minutes off their trips during peak hours, said Abraham “Abi” Lerner, associate manager of special-project development at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office. It also would improve traffic safety in the corridor, decrease cut-through traffic on local roads and reduce the amount of weaving motorists must do to reach the Dulles Toll Road and GW Parkway, he said.
Motorists in Virginia headed to the American Legion Bridge would face delays until Maryland’s project is finished, but those using the parkway would have an additional option, Shaw said.
VDOT is conducting traffic analyses and an environmental assessment that evaluates the project’s potential impacts regarding noise, air quality, and archaeological and historical resources, Lerner said. Officials are studying not just that section of the I-495 corridor, but also possible impacts on nearby arterial streets.
“What we are seeing, primarily, is that there are positive impacts during the p.m.-peak study period,” he said.
The project would result in “significant” traffic improvements by 2025, but see diminishing gains within two decades as the region continues to grow, Lerner said.
VDOT’s 2025 estimates assume completion of Maryland’s planned Express Lanes extension and American Legion Bridge improvements. But between the earlier completion of VDOT’s 495 NEXT project and Maryland’s improvements, traffic operations will deteriorate on the Beltway’s general-purpose lanes, Lerner cautioned. Travel times on Virginia’s I-495 Express Lanes and nearby streets would improve, he said.
VDOT has a draft framework agreement with Transurban, the Express Lanes’ toll operator, and the company will submit a binding proposal that meets VDOT’s technical and financial criteria for project delivery, Shaw said.
“We are doing this with a zero public subsidy,” she said. “So we are assuming that toll revenues would support the cost of the project.”
Maryland and Virginia are working jointly on a regional-transit-needs study for the I-495 corridor, but the public should temper its expectations because existing traffic congestion makes it tough to provide transit along the highway, Shaw said.
Study results likely will be released later this year, and the public will be able to review related environmental documents and technical reports staring Feb. 26, she said.
VDOT officials will hold a public hearing regarding the 495 NEXT project March 12 (snow date March 18) at Langley High School in McLean. The event will last from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and feature a presentation starting at 7 p.m.
VDOT will accept public comments about the project through March 30 and likely make an environmental-assessment decision and approve an interchange-justification report in June, Shaw said. The agency soon will provide answers to frequently asked questions at the project’s Website, 495northernextension.org.
VDOT officials also should seek to expand transit links into Maryland on the south side of the Beltway between Braddock Road and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
“It seems like if you’re going to open this door [to Express Lanes extension across the American Legion Bridge] and try to make this seamless, it would make sense to be doing this on both ends of the region,” he said.
Bus routes are a possibility in that stretch of highway near the Wilson Bridge, but Shaw said she doubted transportation officials currently are considering rail options. Adding rail in that tangle of highways in Alexandria would be challenging, although when the parallel Wilson Bridge replacement spans opened to the public in 2006 and 2008, they had been designed with sufficient room to accommodate future rail or other mass transit.
