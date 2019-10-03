The Commonwealth Transportation Board will host a community-feedback meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Northern Virginia office of the Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.
Representatives from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will discuss current initiatives, answer questions and discuss ideas.
Meeting materials are slated to be online starting Oct. 15.
For information, see the Website at www.ctb.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.