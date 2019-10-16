The Vaden Drive bridge over Interstate 66 near the Vienna Metro station is scheduled to close for approximately 10 months beginning on or about Oct. 18 to accommodate construction of a new bridge as part of the I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes project.
A new Vaden Drive bridge is needed to accommodate the future, wider Interstate 66, and will provide dedicated Express Lanes access ramps to and from the west.
The closure is expected to cut in half – from 24 months to 12 months – the time needed to demolish the existing bridge and construct a new one, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“This shortened schedule will help reduce construction impacts on adjacent communities and roadway users,” VDOT officials said.
During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Nutley Street to access I-66 east or west or reach points on the other side of the interstate. Existing access to the Vienna Metro parking garages to the north and south of I-66 will remain open to traffic, as will the ramp from I-66 west to Country Creek Road.
