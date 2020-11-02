The Virginia Department of Transportation has provided another in a series of updates on potential improvements being studied along Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) between Jaguar Trail and Wilson Boulevard in the Falls Church/Seven Corners area.
Some of the potential improvements in the draft include:
• Pedestrian enhancements at Jaguar Trail; the Thomas Jefferson Library area; Allen Street; Graham Road; Woodlawn Avenue; the area between Marshall Street and East Tripps Run Road; Annandale Road; and the South Street area.
• Turn-lane improvements at Allen Street, Graham Road and South Street.
• Access improvements across the corridor, including a widened median in the Thomas Jefferson Library area, as well as extended medians at Allen Street, Graham Road, the area between Marshall Street and East Tripps Run Road, and Annandale Road.
(Full details can be found at www.virginiadot.org/route50fallschurchstudy.).
No state funding currently is available for the projects proposed; the purpose of the study is to allow localities to place improvement proposals in their comprehensive plans, allowing them to pursue funding.
The final study is expected to be completed sometime over the winter.
