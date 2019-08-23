VDOT, Fairfax officials celebrate upgrades at busy McLean crossing

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.