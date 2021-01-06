The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was slated to begin demolition Jan. 5 of the old Route 123 North Bridge over Interstate 66.
Demolition will occur both in daytime and nighttime hours and overlap with utility work scheduled for the new Route 123 Bridge over I-66. The demolition work will require overnight lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-66.
Daytime demolition of portions of the bridge that are not over I-66’s travel lanes is slated to begin Jan. 5. Nighttime demolition of the bridge over I-66’s eastbound travel lanes is scheduled to begin Jan. 7.
Demolition work will continue during overnight hours through the week, with removal of the concrete bridge deck for each span, followed by removal of the bridge’s girders.
When possible, demolition will occur during daytime hours, but portions of the bridge over I-66 must be demolished during nighttime hours when multiple lanes of I-66 can be closed for safety. Demolition of the original Route 123 bridges over I-66 will take about eight to 12 weeks, VDOT officials said.
From Jan. 6 through 8, on both eastbound and westbound I-66 between Jermantown Road and Blake Lane, VDOT will close a single lane at 9 p.m. and three lanes by 11 p.m. so overhead-utility and bridge-demolition work can occur on Route 123. All lanes will open by 5 a.m.
The work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
VDOT on Dec. 30 opened a new bridge over I-66 for northbound Route 123 traffic. Southbound Route 123 traffic will shift to the new bridge in coming weeks as well, which will be followed by demolition of the old Route 123 South Bridge.
VDOT regularly will post demolition progress and updates to the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project’s Route 123 Webpage. The Route 123 Interchange is being rebuilt to add Express Lanes access to and from the east and west and construct a new shared-use path, officials said.
Construction and lane-closure updates are available at www.transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
