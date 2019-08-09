The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is continuing with its road-repair efforts in Fairfax County following the major storm July 8 that inundated the region with several inches of rain, but two local roadways won’t be back to full service for some time.
The storm damaged 20 area roads and VDOT conducted extensive repairs on 12 of them over the next several days following the storm.
Two of the worst-hit roadways in the region were Kirby and Swinks Mill roads in McLean, which were badly damaged by flooding and will need to remain closed to through traffic for several more months, VDOT officials said in an Aug. 8 update. Residents along those streets will continue to have access to their properties, officials said.
Along the damaged section of Kirby Road at Pimmit Run, VDOT’s structure and bridge crews have removed debris from Little Pimmit Run and Pimmit Run, obtained soil-boring cores and completed the test results, officials said. The transportation agency has finished survey and underground-utility work at the site and is finalizing design plans for an emergency contract covering repairs to Kirby Road’s roadway and bridge.
At the flood-ravaged section of Swinks Mill Road at Scotts Run, VDOT workers have removed asphalt and guardrail debris from Scotts Run and obtained results from soil-boring cores. The agency has finished survey work and underground-utility location and completed its bridge-design plans. VDOT structure and bridge crews will begin repairs at the site once the ordered materials are in hand, officials said.
VDOT is coordinating with external agencies to ensure efficient repair of damaged utilities and will work with federal and state permitting agencies to relocate Little Pimmit Run back to its previous stream alignment.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said he is pleased by VDOT’s progress on damaged roads in his district, but more needs to be done.
“We still have serious challenges, however, on Kirby and Swinks Mill roads,” he said. “VDOT is working hard on the projects and trying to move them forward, but they’re very significant projects and are taking longer than anybody would like.”
