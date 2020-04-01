The ball is in the court of the Arlington and Alexandria governments, now that the Virginia Department of Transportation has finished a study and made several proposals to improve safety of those traveling on circle that rings Interstate 395 in Shirlington.
A consultant has submitted and state transportation staff have released a 62-page study concluding that a series of safety improvements be implements on the circle and the roads that adjoin it, largely to reduce the frequency of rear-end collisions that are an all-too-frequent fact of life for drivers there.
“It is anticipated that the elimination of the uncontrolled merging and weaving maneuvers would result in safer streets,” officials said in the final study.
Among the final proposals, similar to those detailed at a community forum last June:
• There would be a signalized T-intersection with the circle (or “rotary”) and North Quaker Lane.
• There would be a signalized intersection with the I-395 southbound off-ramp and Campbell Avenue.
• There would be a signalized intersection with the I-395 off-ramp and Gunston Road.
• An additional lane would be added to the Arlington Mill Drive exit from the rotary.
There also would be improvements to aid pedestrians and bicyclists in the corridor.
The estimated total cost, from engineering to construction, would be $9.7 million if done all at once, rising to $11.1 million if broken into pieces.
The proposal – described as a hybrid of other options considered – won majority support of those who offered feedback at the community forum in June 2019. But others at the forum expressed concern about a variety of elements.
The study of the corridor, which began in 2018, acknowledged the existing challenges of moving traffic from neighborhood streets to and around an interstate highway. In particularly, varying traffic speeds and limited sight lines on the circle are particularly challenging, and signage instructing who has the right of way in merging often is disregarded by drivers.
The proposed changes likely would make for longer travel time, due largely to the additional traffic signals, officials acknowledged.
For the project to receive funding, “localities must prioritize it and submit applications for the appropriate funding sources,” VDOT officials said.
