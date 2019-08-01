The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays this weekend as bridge repairs each night are expected to close northbound lanes multiple times from Duke Street to past the Pentagon City exit.
The work will start at 8 p.m. Friday. HOV lanes will be switched to the northbound direction and VDOT suggests that drivers heading to Washington use those lanes.
Local traffic may still use the general purpose lanes, but should expect closures. All drivers should expect delays and plan extra travel time.
A single general purpose lane on I-395 North will close Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 p.m.
A second general purpose lane on I-395 North will close Friday night from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning, Saturday night from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. the following morning, and Sunday night from 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Current plans call for the reversible 95 Express Lanes, from near Edsall Road to past Garrisonville Road in Stafford, to operate according to their normal schedule.
Once completed this fall, the 395 Express Lanes will offer an eight-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to the Washington D.C. line.
