Allison Richter, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) director of transportation and land use for Arlington and Fairfax counties, may be heading downstate for a new assignment, but the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 28 let her know her work and service have been appreciated.
“While we are happy for Ms. Richter, we are saddened to learn of her departure and the leave-taking of her skills and talents,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
Beginning Aug. 1, Richter will become acting deputy district administrator for operations and maintenance at VDOT’s Hampton Roads District. Richter told the Sun Gazette that because she was uncertain about the length of her new assignment, she would be backing out of her Northern Virginia responsibilities.
Richter has worked for VDOT in a variety of capacities since fall 2002, including six years as budget manager and then infrastructure manager with the agency’s Northern Virginia maintenance division, then moved on to VDOT’s Fredericksburg District, Palchik said.
“In countless meetings . . . with our employees and community, Ms. Richter’s smile and positive demeanor and knowledge of all things VDOT have served both our residents and employees, empowering us to work more effectively with the commonwealth on projects large and small,” Palchik said.
“We are very grateful for Ms. Richter’s patience and fast answers to many questions and for her proactive approach to help resolve issues and concerns from our community,” she said.
Chairman Jeff McKay (D) agreed with Palchik’s assessment of Richter.
“She is certainly outstanding [and] is a regular fixture here in our Transportation Committee meetings,” McKay said. “I’m hopeful that as she is getting this promotion, that we will still, even from distance, have an opportunity to continue to work with her. She’s been a pleasure to work with.”
(1) comment
The More Car Diet has been hugely successful in Northern VA, including in Arlington County. As a matter of fact our Congressman IS a mega millionaire auto dealer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.