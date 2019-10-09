The Virginia Department of Transportation will join with local governments and regional agencies at the third annual Incident Management Open House, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.
Local residents will have the chance to explore vehicles and talk to personnel who are involved in first-responder work.
More than 70 vehicles from jurisdictions across the regions will be on hand. The event also will include K-9 demonstrations, trapped-patient extrications, dealing with live electrical wires and more.
There also will be food trucks and special activities for youth.
For information, see the Website at www.vdotopenhouse.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.