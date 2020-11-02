VDOT seeks input on Springvale Road bridge-replacement options

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials want the public to weigh in on a pair of two-lane replacement options for the accident- and flood-prone single-lane bridge on Springvale Road over Piney Branch in Great Falls.
One option would be a 32-foot-wide, no-median bridge with two 11-foot-wide travel lanes and a pair of 4-foot-wide shoulders. The other choice, a 34-foot-wide bridge with a median, also would have two 11-foot-wide lanes, but only 2-foot-wide shoulders and a 4-foot-wide raised median with a 1-foot-wide “shy,” or buffer distance, on each side of the median.
Both project options would be a total of 900 feet long, with asphalt milling and overlay occurring over a 1,200-foot stretch. The median option also would entail “splitter islands” in the roadway leading up to the bridge, which would encourage drivers to slow down.
The new bridge would have the identical 40-foot length of the existing truss bridge and will have concrete abutments supported on a deep foundation, which will address vibration complaints from neighbors, said Dipali Patel, a VDOT project manager for structures and bridges, during an Oct. 21 virtual public-information meeting.
VDOT’s proposed superstructure for the bridge would consist of precast, prestressed concrete-slab beams, which will allow for a shorter bridge length to achieve the necessary water-flow area underneath. Concrete beams are stronger and more durable than corrosion-prone steel ones and can last up to a century, she said.
Side-wall facings for both bridge options could have architectural treatments resembling either dry-stacked stones or limestone slabs.
The existing Springvale Road bridge, located just north of Leesburg Pike, was built in 1965, rehabilitated in 2000 and repaired multiple times since. The span consists of steel beams topped by a timber-plank deck that has been overlaid with asphalt. Officials currently rate the bridge’s condition as “poor,” citing major corrosion of its steel-girder webs and flanges.
“The beam beds have also buckled at three locations,” Patel said.
VDOT in April added temporary traverse and diagonal braces to the bridge in order to avoid having to close it to traffic. But officials reduced the bridge’s weight limit to 15 tons, citing its poor condition, she said.
The Springvale Road bridge is deteriorating quickly and no longer can benefit from repair strategies, Patel said. As a result, VDOT has decided to replace the span to protect the traveling public, she said.
VDOT in the early 2000s proposed replacing the Springvale bridge with a 300-foot-long span, but the community objected strongly.
VDOT regulations allow single-lane bridges if they handle 400 or fewer vehicles daily. The Springvale bridge’s average is 4,700, nearly 12 times higher.
Between 2000 and 2019, the bridge has been the site of 41 accidents, 73 percent of which caused property damage and 23 percent of which resulted in injuries. Thirty-nine percent of those accidents involved rear-end collisions. By having a two-lane bridge, motorists will not have to stop for or yield to oncoming traffic, lessening the risk of such wrecks, officials said. A wider bridge also will reduce side-swipe accidents, which accounted for 7 percent of the total wrecks.
Because of the existing span’s poor condition, limited weight capacity and lack of space for construction of a parallel span, VDOT will need to close the bridge entirely to traffic during the six-month construction period. Possible detour routes would be discussed during the project’s public-hearing phase.
Plans still are preliminary. The project likely would cost $4 million to $5 million and its funding source would be determined later. The initiative would qualify for bridge-maintenance funds, but not “State of Good Repair” moneys, Patel said.
Available funds are limited, so VDOT plans to perform only minimal roadway work leading up to the replacement bridge. There would be no bicycle or pedestrian improvements.
An existing pedestrian bridge running parallel to the vehicular span would remain, as likely would a water main and fire hydrant near the site. Utility lines and a light pole on the bridge’s west side would need to be relocated and VDOT may consider working with utility companies to underground those lines, Patel said.
VDOT in coming months will conduct public outreach and evaluate community feedback. The project’s construction would depend on its type of funding and when it could be procured.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) praised VDOT’s initial work on the project.
“Clearly, you’re thinking about safety first, but you’re also thinking about aesthetics and how the bridge would fit into the surrounding area,” she said.
Area residents likely will have strong opinions about the project, so effective communication and engagement will be needed to obtain an acceptable result, said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville).
“We want to make sure that we don’t do projects in a vacuum,” said Gary Runco, VDOT’s Northern Virginia engineer for structures and bridges. “There may be things we haven’t thought of, things that we don’t recognize. We’re not the ones driving this corridor every day. The public is.”
The public may e-mail remarks about the project to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.org, referencing “Springvale Road over Piney Run Bridge Replacement,” or mail them to Dipali Patel, P.E., at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, Va. 22030.
