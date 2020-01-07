As snow is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan for rush hour impacts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the Northern Virginia region until 6 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected between noon to 4 p.m.

Snow covered and slippery roads are expected to affect the afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews have pre-treated trouble spots and could be seen on roadsides Tuesday morning in anticipation of the snow event.

Many of the region’s schools have announced early release Tuesday. Some schools were closed for the day.

“Drivers are asked to be aware that rush-hour volumes are expected to begin earlier than usual today, while snow bands are making their way across the area,” VDOT said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to monitor weather forecasts and to delay travel if road conditions become hazardous. You can check road conditions at www.511virginia.org.

Be aware of the potential for slick spots on areas prone to freezing such as bridges, ramps and overpasses and allow extra time for trips during and immediately following winter weather.