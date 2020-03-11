VDOT to move aggressively on Vienna-area bridge replacement

Taking advantage of Metrorail’s upcoming platform reconstructions this summer at some stations on the west end of the Orange Line, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in May plans to close Cedar Lane over Interstate 66 so the bridge there can be demolished and replaced.
The initiative will be part of the transportation agency’s project to widen Interstate 66 to accommodate Express Lanes and a bicycle trail.
The project will take six months to complete and require traffic and bus routes to be diverted, VDOT officials said March 9 while briefing the Vienna Town Council. VDOT chose this approach over a three-phase alternative, which would have taken at least 28 months and allowed Cedar Lane to be partially open, in order to reduce impacts on I-66 and in surrounding neighborhoods.
VDOT cannot conduct bridge demolition and replacement when the Metrorail lines are electrified under the bridge, officials said. By performing such work while the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority shuts down that section of the Orange Line from Memorial Day to Labor Day, VDOT will not be restricted solely to nighttime work, they said.
Cedar Lane’s peak travel times are during the afternoon rush, VDOT officials said. Only about one-third of the street’s traffic consists of local trips; the rest is cut-through traffic, they said.
Officials are proposing that motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists heading along Cedar Lane from Vienna into Merrifield instead take Cottage Street, make a right turn on Gallows Road and then another right on Route 29 if headed back toward Cedar Lane.
Two Fairfax Connector bus routes – 462, which runs during peak hours, and 467, which operates in off-peak times – would be rerouted during construction. Both routes operate between the Dunn Loring and Tysons Metro stations.
According to a VDOT study conducted in February, the Cedar Lane bridge handled only about 40 pedestrians and fewer than 20 bicyclists per day. Officials acknowledged those totals likely would be higher during the summer months when construction is planned. Detour routes and planned shuttle service could assist bicyclists and pedestrians during the project, they said.
Fairfax County police, fire and school officials have indicated they will be able to work around the project without undue difficulty.
Vienna Police Still Investigating Gun-Store Robbery: Vienna Town Council members on March 9 pressed town police for an update on the recent robbery of a firearms store and asked what kinds of security measures were required to prevent a repeat of the incident.
Vienna police responded to the reported burglary at Vienna Arsenal, 386 Maple Ave., E., on March 2 at 6 a.m. The business owner had investigated after an alarm had been activated and told officers the business had been burglarized.
The suspects forced entry into the store through a second-story window and stole about 25 firearms, police said. Vienna police detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case and trying to determine how many weapons, as well as their types and models, the burglars stole, said Maj. Daniel Janickey, Vienna’s deputy police chief.
There are no standard security requirements for firearm dealers, but this store had alarm and camera systems, plus metal bars on its windows, Janickey said.
Vienna police have been working on the case non-stop since the burglary and would welcome information from the public, he said.
Robert McCahill, president of the North East Vienna Citizens Association, noted a firearms store on Mill Street, N.E., also had been burglarized in recent years.
“My feeling is they should have some extra security involved,” McCahill said. “In my opinion, it should be as safe as Fort Knox.”
Plaintiffs to Drop 2 Lawsuits Against Town of Vienna: The Vienna Town Council’s Jan. 27 decision to allow conversion of an approved mixed-use project into an assisted-living facility at 374-380 Maple Ave., W., has done more than satisfy neighbors.
The application’s approval soon will result in the dismissal of two lawsuits against the town government, Town Attorney Steven Briglia informed the Council on March 9.
A group of residents had filed suit against the town for its handling of the original mixed-use redevelopment proposal at 374-380 Maple Ave., W. Given the Council’s approval of Sunrise Development Inc.’s plan to build an assisted-living facility with a small amount of retail at the site instead, the plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss their case with prejudice, Briglia said.
Attorneys for Sunrise Development Inc. last summer filed a $30 million lawsuit against the town following the Council’s rejection on June 17 of Sunrise’s proposal for a four-story assisted-living facility and ground-floor retail at 100-112 Maple Ave., E.
The attorneys contended the company had complied with requirements under the Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance and that the Council’s rejection on a 4-3 vote was arbitrary and capricious.
Sunrise officials are happy with the result at 374-380 Maple Ave., W., and will drop their lawsuit regarding the Council’s decision at the other location, Briglia said.
“That will remove the cloud on that property and free the owners to market it for other purposes,” he said of 100-112 Maple Ave., E., site.
