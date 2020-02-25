The Vienna Town Council took the first steps Feb. 24 toward using a late Council member’s multi-million-dollar bequest to build new sidewalks in the town.
But the lengthy wrangling that preceded the decision, and some residents’ hesitancy to have sidewalks built in front of their properties, were warning signs that fulfilling the benefactor’s wishes may be a tougher slog than anticipated.
Maud Robinson, who served on the Town Council from 2000 to 2009, died March 11 last year at age 96. Her estate bequeathed the town government $7 million for the building of sidewalks. But the gift came with conditions. The moneys need to be spent within five years and on projects not already included in the town’s capital-improvement plan.
The Council unanimously agreed to initiate work for sidewalks:
• On the even-numbered side of Holmes Drive, N.W., from John Marshall Drive to Upham Place.
• On the odd-numbered side of Cabin Road, S.E., between Branch Road and Glyndon Street.
• On the even-numbered side of Plum Street, S.W., from Cottage Street to Tapawingo Road.
Those projects received largely favorable responses from neighbors queried. But citing more negative responses in two other cases, the Council decided not to initiate projects on the even side of DeSale Street, S.W., from Moore Street to Tapawingo Road, and on the odd side of DeSale Street, S.W., from Tapawingo Road until the street’s end.
Town officials have compiled a list of potential sidewalk projects that meet the criteria of Robinson’s bequest, and have prioritized streets where curb and gutter already exist. Besides the cost of engineering and installing curb and gutter, such work usually entails stormwater-management work, which is outside Robinson’s bequest.
Although all the sidewalk projects would occur within the town’s right-of-way, some residents worried about the impact of sidewalk construction on their trees and vegetation. The town government tries to minimize those impacts by using the latest technologies, such as porous concrete, which is less intrusive to trees’ root systems, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
Some residents who spoke at the meeting said pedestrian safety should take precedence over vegetation.
“A tree can be replanted,” said Daniel Tucker, who lives on Cabin Road, S.E. “You can’t replace a child if she gets hit by a car.”
In what perhaps could be a sign of why Robinson placed conditions on her bequest, the Council spent 70 minutes deciding how to proceed on the five initial sidewalk projects suggested by Robinson’s executor.
Sidewalk projects often take two years from initial conception to construction completion, Gallagher said. Council member Douglas Noble worried such a lengthy timeline means the last projects would have to be approved within three years of Robinson’s bequest in order to be finished within the five-year deadline.
“If we want 100 percent of people on every block to agree, we may not be able to spend the money, to be blunt,” Noble said. “The worst thing in the world is for us to leave money on the table and not improve pedestrian safety.”
While initial sidewalk proposals only generated responses from half the affected residents, Council member Nisha Patel said she hoped increased town outreach could boost that figure to 75 percent.
“I feel better making decisions knowing the majority of people are in favor,” she said.
Council member Linda Colbert said the town’s system appeared to be working.
“This is something different that we’ve never done before,” she said. “We’re learning as we go.”
