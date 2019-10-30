Echols Street, S.E., will receive new curb, gutter and sidewalks between Delano Drive and Follin Lane under a contract with Arthur Construction approved unanimously by the Vienna Town Council on Oct. 21.
The $741,859 contract, which includes a 10-percent contingency allowance, will be financed using a Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing grant and 2018 bond funds from the town.
Asked by Council member Douglas Noble about the project’s timing, given the winter season coming soon, Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher said the contractor will install the project’s curbs, gutters and driveway aprons before winter and finish the roadway’s paving in the spring.
Vienna Council Approves Extra Funds for Park Street Sidewalks: The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 21 unanimously approved $28,923 in additional funds for a project to improve sidewalks along Park Street, N.E.
The Vienna Department of Public Works on May 7, 2018, requested $51,572 for the project, but because of a clerical error, the initiative’s total should have read $72,548, said Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
In addition to the $20,976 needed to fix that error, the town also must meet new Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) requirements pertaining to right-of-way and easement acquisition, which will necessitate $7,946 in additional spending for the extra work and documentation.
VDOT is funding 80 percent of the project and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is covering the remaining 20 percent, town officials said.
