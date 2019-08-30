Susan Shaw of the Virginia Department of Transportation and members of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway team will take part in Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco’s next “Mayor @ Your Service” event, to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Vienna Town Hall.
The forum will feature an update on construction and planning for Interstate 66, including information about upcoming work near the Vienna Metro station, the planned closure of the Vaden bridge over I-66, rebuilding of the Route 123 interchange and a design update on the Nutley Street interchange.
The community is invited.
