Rented shared-mobility devices – including bicycles, electric-power-assisted bicycles, and motorized skateboards or scooters – will be allowed on Vienna’s streets and sidewalks next year under a pilot program approved Dec. 9 by the Town Council, but those mustangs will have to keep their flat feet on the ground in heavily trafficked areas.
The Council’s vote was 5-1-1, with member Pasha Majdi voting nay and member Nisha Patel abstaining.
Vienna’s pilot program will take place from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. Operators will have to pay a $5,000 fee, plus a monthly usage fee of 5 cents per trip.
Permit applications are due by Jan. 31. Operators will be allowed up to 150 devices initially, plus another 25 per month if the companies can prove each of their devices was used at least three times daily during the last four consecutive weeks.
Town officials have not put a total cap on the number of devices per provider, but this likely will not be a problem, as operators so far have shown little interest in the town, said town transportation engineer Andrew Jinks. Operators likely will provide fewer than the maximum number of devices initially in order to gauge demand in the town, he said.
Operators must carry insurance, indemnify the town against damages, and collect and provide to the town data on the usage of their devices. Companies must inspect and maintain the devices and will have up to two hours to remove ones that are reported as improperly parked. If the operators provide docks for the devices, these must be placed so as not to interfere with pedestrian traffic, snow-removal efforts and access for disabled people.
The devices will have to have front and rear lights, brakes and bells. Users may choose to wear helmets, but will not be required to do so, Jinks said.
Vienna’s pilot program will allow the devices to be ridden at up to 20 mph on most streets, but only 8 mph in the Maple Avenue and Nutley Street corridors and near parks, schools and recreation centers. The latter speed limit will be enforced using “geo-fencing” technology, town officials said.
Patel, who rode an electric scooter while attending this fall’s Virginia Municipal League conference in Roanoke, said 13 mph seemed to be the threshold above which she had to pay extra attention while operating the device.
Majdi asked if the devices could be prohibited along Maple Avenue, but Town Attorney said the town could not restrict access to a state roadway. Majdi also moved to ban the devices on sidewalks, but received no second.
Town code already permits bicyclists of all ages to ride on sidewalks if road conditions are too dangerous, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia. Mayor Laurie DiRocco said she often rides her bicycle on Maple Avenue’s sidewalks for that reason.
The Dec. 9 meeting marked the last time Council members either could approve a pilot program for the shared-mobility devices or an ordinance governing their usage. State officials set a Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for localities to choose one of those options or face the prospect of the devices being offered without restrictions in their jurisdictions.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 19 approved an ordinance allowing such devices to be operated within the county, with a maximum speed of 10 mph. The city of Fairfax also has a program for the devices and allows them to be used at up to 20 mph, which encourages riders to stay on streets instead of venturing up onto sidewalks.
Vienna officials chose a pilot program because it will allow them to evaluate the operations and impacts of such devices within the town before adopting a more permanent ordinance, Jinks said. Officials will examine data from the program next year and begin crafting an ordinance that will govern the devices’ usage after the pilot program ends, he said.
