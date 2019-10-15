Leaders of the NoVi (Northern Vienna) Trail Network have had reasons to celebrate in recent years, and they paid tribute Sept. 29 to current and former elected officials who helped bring about those successes.
The group’s community coordinator, Jenifer Joy Madden, recognized former state Sen. Jeannemarie Devolites Davis (R-34th), former U.S. Rep. Tom Davis (R-11th) and Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee).
Outgoing Supervisor Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) and former U.S. Rep. James Moran (D-8th) received special honors at the ceremony, held at the Wolf Trap National Park pedestrian/bicycle bridge that spans the Dulles Toll Road. NoVi Trail Network lauded the pair because they help secure funding for the bridge project.
Madden founded NoVi Trail Network after taking a harrowing walk to Meadowlark Botanical Gardens 19 years ago with her then-6-year-old son, Reilly. Since then, an entire sidewalk-and-trail network has been built north of Vienna. The network gives residents and visitors a safe way to walk or bicycle to neighborhood schools, Vienna, Tysons, Wolf Trap National Park, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail, Wolf Trails and nine other county parks.
