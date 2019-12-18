How much does it cost a regional transportation provider to lobby state officials in Richmond? Almost $300,000 over five years, according to a new contract approved by the leadership of Virginia Railway Express.
The public-transit system’s operating board has adopted a contract with Commonwealth Strategy Group LLC of Richmond for government-relations services in Richmond.
Hiring a lobbying firm would be more “expedient and effective” than having VRE staff do the job themselves, the agency said in its contract, which could total $289,300 over five years if options and contingencies are included.
The contract kicks in with the start of 2020.
VRE runs trains on two lines, one from Union Station to Broad Run and the second from Union Station to Spotsylvania. The two lines each stop in L’Enfant Plaza, Crystal City and Alexandria before splitting.
More than 20,000 people ride the system each weekday.
The train service is overseen and funded by two other bodies: the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
