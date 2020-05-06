First, the good news, such as it is: Ridership on Virginia Railway Express stabilized in April as the public-health pandemic rolled on.
The bad news: The ridership decline is now averaging 97% compared to normal times.
The transit agency detailed weekly drop-offs in an April 30 memo to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. Weekly ridership for the middle three weeks of April totaled between 2,100 and 2,200, down from a weekly average of between 87,000 and 96,000 during the same period a year before.
As the health crisis intensified, VRE cut service but maintained its schedule of four round-trip trains each weekday into and out of the District of Columbia on both its Fredericksburg and Manassas lines.
Officials with the transit agency say they are committed to seeing service through as the pandemic continues to impact the area.
“The rides we now provide are, in many ways, some of the most important in VRE’s 28-year history,” acting CEO Rich Dalton said. “Each weekday, our conductors, engineers and maintenance workers put themselves on the front line to ensure that essential workers get to their places of employment.”
Virginia Railway Express is a joint endeavor of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, using a heavy-rail system to transport commuters and others from outlying areas into Alexandria, Arlington and the District of Columbia each morning and back home each evening. Aside from Union Station, it has a significant ridership using Crystal City.
