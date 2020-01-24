Drivers using Waples Mill Road over Interstate 66 can expect delays over the next six months, as Virginia Department of Transportation officials embark on construction of a new bridge.
Waples Mill at I-66 has been reduced to one lane, with a temporary traffic signal directing drivers. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph for the duration of construction, which began Jan. 24 and is expected to last into summer.
The existing sidewalk on the east side of the bridge is expected to remain open throughout the construction project, transportation officials said.
