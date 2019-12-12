The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is seeking public input on longer-term proposals to improve conditions on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines in Northern Virginia.
A variety of options have been proposed, with the preferred option set for selection in 2020.
WMATA is hosting online voting through Jan. 6 at https://bit.ly/2sh1cXN for those interested in evaluating and ranking the proposals.
Participants will be eligible to win $50 SmarTrip cards through a drawing.
