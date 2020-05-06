The Arlington County government can expect a check for $7.2 million at some point in the future from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, as federal COVID-19 relief funding makes its way among government agencies.
The funding will be part of $110 million that WMATA plans to reimburse to its member localities, so they can support non-Metro local transit systems, such as Arlington’s ART buses.
The cash comes from $877 million the regional transit agency expects from one pot of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress.
When it comes to mass-transit, money usually flows in the opposite direction, as localities hand WMATA millions each year to subsidize rail and bus service.
