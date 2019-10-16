A workshop on the proposed sidewalk project along Chesterbrook Road from Chesterford Way to Maddux Lane in McLean will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Chesterbrook Elementary School.
The project will provide a new 5-foot wide sidewalk, curb and gutter along the south side of Chesterbrook Road, along with utility-infrastructure improvements.
The forum is sponsored by Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and the Virginia Department of Transportation. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/projects/chesterbrook-road-sidewalk.
