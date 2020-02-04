Wreck closes lanes on Interstate 95 Tuesday

UPDATE: As of 2:36 p.m., one left lane was getting by the wreck near mile marker 136.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed as of 1:42 p.m. Tuesday following a wreck at mile marker 136 in Stafford.
Traffic was using the left shoulder to get around the crash. Other motorists were exiting I-95 at the Stafford Airport exit to avoid the wreck.
Check 511virginia.org for updates.
