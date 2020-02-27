The bodies of two people were recovered Thursday following a house fire overnight in the Orlean area of Fauquier County.
The 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. from a neighbor reporting a home on Dullins Ford Road was on fire.
Fire crews and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Earlier this morning, investigators found the body of a deceased female in the ruins of the house. A male body was located around 1 p.m.
The two bodies are believed to be Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and Natalie Thompson, 83, but identities will have to be confirmed by the medical examiner in Manassas, according to the sheriff's office.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time and is under active investigation by Sheriff’s Office fire investigators and the Fire Marshall’s Office.
