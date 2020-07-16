Two men died and two other people were injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Va. 28 in Fauquier County.
The two fatalities were identified as Andrew W. Garland, 61, of Charlottesville, and Leroy F. Smith, 52, of Palmyra, according to Virginia State Police.
Garland was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue heading south on Route 28 in the area of Casanova Road around 2:38 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Toyota Rav-4, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The impact caused the Saturn to collide with a southbound 2015 Ford F-150. Both the Toyota and the Ford ran off the side of the road and collided with a fence.
The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old woman of Remington, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Inova Hospital in Fairfax. A 2-year-old girl in the Toyota was not injured.
The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old Boston man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital.
Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, Coffey said.
