Two men have been arrested and charged in the April 12 strong-armed robbery of a Sterling Exxon on Easter Sunday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced.
Jorge A. Alvarado-Soriano, 19, was arrested Thursday and the second suspect, Elias G. Guzman, 20, was arrested April 17. Both suspects are from Herndon and have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The suspects entered the convenience store of the gas station at 45601 Falke Plaza at about 1:15 p.m. The clerk reported one suspect went to buy a drink. After the clerk opened the register, the suspect jumped over the counter. The second suspect went around the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. No weapons were displayed during the robbery.
Both suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
