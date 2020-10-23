The Prince William County Police Department says an 80-year-old man reported missing and endangered on Thursday has been found safe.
Arthur Coller Newman was last seen Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Dumfries area. Police reported Saturday morning that he had been found.
