A 37-year-old Rose Hill man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in the Clifton area.
The wreck occurred about 7:55 p.m. on Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road. Fairfax County police say a 2003 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on the Fairfax County Parkway was attempting to turn left on a flashing yellow signal when the motorcycle hit the car.
The 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Fairfax County Parkway and the driver proceeded through the intersection on a green signal and struck the Maxima, police said.
The motorcyclist, Joshua Baldwin, 37, of Rose Hill was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on-scene. The driver of the Maxima, along with a passenger, remained on scene and were treated for minor injuries.
Detectives believe that speed may have been a factor for the motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.