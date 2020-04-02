VeriSign Inc. of Reston is donating $500,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia as part of a broader effort to support those in the region who are experiencing hardship due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“When the business community and nonprofits partner, we can make a huge difference in offering relief to those experiencing uncertainty due to the rippling effects of COVID-19,” said Eileen Ellsworth, President and CEO at Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. “This generous donation will provide our grantee partners critical resources necessary to help our most vulnerable residents during these uncertain times.”
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide flexible funding resources for nonprofit organizations and other programs in our region responding to COVID-19 and its impacts.
"We are grateful to Verisign for partnering with funders and donors so quickly, to help individuals and organizations throughout our region," said Ellsworth.
Questions about the fund can be directed to covid19@cfnova.org and more information is available at www.cfnova.org/community-leadership/covid-19-response-fund-for-northern-virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.