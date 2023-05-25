Prince William County is planning a major expansion of Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
The county is in agreement to acquire three adjacent parcels to the park’s southeast, totalling just under 20 acres.
On Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors approved a deal to purchase two of the parcels, 14501 and 14598 Featherstone Road, for $856,000 using funds from a 2019 park bond referendum. The owner of the two parcels also agreed to gift a third parcel, 14602 Featherstone Road, at no cost.
Located between Belmont Bay and Neabsco Creek, Veterans Memorial Park currently stretches over 107 acres, featuring five baseball fields, soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts and a swimming pool. The board did not make clear what was being planned for the additional land.
“As you all know, [in] the Woodbridge District on the eastern end, we try to find open space wherever we can. So we’re looking forward to acquiring these properties,” Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin said Tuesday.
In 2021, the county opened the newest 1-mile stretch of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail along the Potomac River, connecting the Belmont Bay residential area to the park and the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
(2) comments
Contrary to popular opinion, there is plenty of green space in PWC. Remember, NoVA is a densely populated suburb of a major metropolitan area. We are not a rural county. The undeveloped space remaining will either be developed or turned into parks/golf courses.
"Plenty" of Green Space?
Prince William Forest Park, and Manassas National Battlefield Park would fall under the category of "plenty."
"We are not a rural county."
Depends in which part of the county you reside. Nokesville is in fact, rural. Parts of mid-county are rural. The build-up is obviously in the east, and now on the western end outside of Nokesville.
Golf courses? The Belmont Bay Golf Course has been closed and abandoned for I think almost a decade, but provides great space for walkers and joggers in that community. Generals ridge golf course closed it doors a few years ago, as well.
PWC is uniquely segmented, for better or for worse. But to pretend parts of the county aren't rural is naive, especially with the rural crescent in tact.
