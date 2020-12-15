Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, will receive the Regional Leadership Award from Leadership Fairfax Inc., to be presented at the 24th Annual Northern Virginia Leadership Awards virtual ceremony on Dec. 18.

“I am humbled with the honor of receiving Leadership Fairfax’s Regional Leadership Award,” Hoskins said. “Collaborating – building a big team — is how this region will succeed at anything, and I am honored that groups such as LFI recognize that.”

“Regional collaboration has helped thousands of Northern Virginia businesses bridge the economic downturn created by the coronavirus,” Hoskins added. “And, in a time when businesses and talent can choose to locate and work from anywhere, regional collaboration and leadership is the only way that Northern Virginia and the entire Washington region will continue to thrive as one of the world’s leading innovation and technology centers.”

Karen Cleveland, president and CEO of Leadership Fairfax, said Hoskins embodies the tenets of the award – advancing the cause and spirit of regional collaboration and partnership. “In his relatively short tenure at the EDA, he has transformed the way the authority approaches business and has made an indelible mark on our community.”

Leadership Fairfax is a nonprofit dedicated to finding, training and growing leaders in Northern Virginia.

Hoskins joined the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority as president and CEO in August 2019. The following month, he spearheaded creation of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA), which includes 10 jurisdictions. NOVA EDA launched a coordinated COVID-19 response that is guiding thousands of businesses through loan and grant programs throughout the region.

Hoskins also is leading a regionwide economic development strategy effort being coordinated by Connected DMV. Hoskins and his team also launched a groundbreaking regional talent initiative to help companies attract the workforce they need to succeed in Northern Virginia.

Since Hoskins’ arrival at the FCEDA, Microsoft, Facebook and Google have all announced locations in Fairfax, and Volkswagen Group of America announced its intention to keep its headquarters in the county.

Leadership Fairfax 2020 Leadership Awards winners also include: Danielle Craddock of Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead and Insight Memory Care Center (nonprofit leader award); Northwest Federal Credit Union (corporate leadership award); Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel (trustee leadership award); and Shepherd’s Center of Fairfax-Burke & South County, John Wood, and 29 Diner Fairfax (COVID-19 heroes).