State police arrested a Vienna man early Wednesday following a high-speed chase and crash in Shenandoah County.

At approximately 1 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper M.T. Brill attempted a traffic stop on a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 275-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The traffic violation was for speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Toyota refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

The Toyota, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph, continued north on I-81 into Warren County. On Interstate 66, the suspect vehicle attempted to take Exit 13 when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail.

The Toyota's driver, Spencer J. Reimann, 31, of Vienna, was taken into custody without further incident, Coffey said. Reimann was not injured in the crash.

Reimann was arrested for DUI and charged with the one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances. He is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail.

Three passengers in the Toyota were also arrested, Kitkwan Karlo, 20, of Fairfax and Kyle Lujan, 20, of Vienna, were charged with drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol, Coffey said. Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, was charged with drunk in public.